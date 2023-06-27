Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 June 2023

Published June 27, 2023

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

97 283.73

GBP 369.06 361.09

EUR 316.83 310.58

JPY 2.0213 1.9778

SAR 77.41 75.56

AED 78.97 77.76

