Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 June 2023
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 07:39 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.
97 283.73
GBP 369.06 361.09
EUR 316.83 310.58
JPY 2.0213 1.9778
SAR 77.41 75.56
AED 78.97 77.76