Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 11 July 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 06:39 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.
05 276.95
GBP 364.53 356.62
EUR 311.87 305.69
JPY 2.0113 1.9678
SAR 75.55 73.74
AED 77.09 75.90