Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 11 July 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.

05 276.95

GBP 364.53 356.62

EUR 311.87 305.69

JPY 2.0113 1.9678

SAR 75.55 73.74

AED 77.09 75.90