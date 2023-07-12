Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.

74 275.67

GBP 365.07 357.17

EUR 310.76 304.60

JPY 2.0176 1.9740

SAR 75.20 73.40

AED 76.73 75.55