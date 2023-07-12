Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 July 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.
74 275.67
GBP 365.07 357.17
EUR 310.76 304.60
JPY 2.0176 1.9740
SAR 75.20 73.40
AED 76.73 75.55