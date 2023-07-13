Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 July 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.

58 274.53

GBP 365.12 357.19

EUR 312.72 306.53

JPY 2.0259 1.9821

SAR 74.88 73.09

AED 76.41 75.23

