Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 July 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 07:26 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.
58 274.53
GBP 365.12 357.19
EUR 312.72 306.53
JPY 2.0259 1.9821
SAR 74.88 73.09
AED 76.41 75.23