Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.

58 274.53

GBP 365.12 357.19

EUR 312.72 306.53

JPY 2.0259 1.9821

SAR 74.88 73.09

AED 76.41 75.23