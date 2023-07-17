Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.

88 274.82

GBP 367.56 359.61

EUR 315.28 309.01

JPY 2.0259 1.9822

SAR 74.89 73.23

AED 76.49 75.31