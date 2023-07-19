Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 19 July 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.

13 279.97

GBP 372.57 364.51

EUR 321.17 314.81

JPY 2.0535 1.0091

SAR 76.35 74.54

AED 77.92 76.72

More Stories From Business