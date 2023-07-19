Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.

13 279.97

GBP 372.57 364.51

EUR 321.17 314.81

JPY 2.0535 1.0091

SAR 76.35 74.54

AED 77.92 76.72