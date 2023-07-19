Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 19 July 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 06:57 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.
13 279.97
GBP 372.57 364.51
EUR 321.17 314.81
JPY 2.0535 1.0091
SAR 76.35 74.54
AED 77.92 76.72