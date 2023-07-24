Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 July 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 07:24 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
17 283.93
GBP 373.17 365.07
EUR 322.75 316.37
JPY 2.0514 2.0073
SAR 77.45 75.65
AED 79.03 77.81