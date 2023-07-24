Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

17 283.93

GBP 373.17 365.07

EUR 322.75 316.37

JPY 2.0514 2.0073

SAR 77.45 75.65

AED 79.03 77.81