Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 July 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 07:03 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 291.
84 285.57
GBP 376.24 368.09
EUR 322.52 316.15
JPY 2.0699 2.0254
SAR 77.91 76.05
AED 79.48 78.26