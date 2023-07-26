Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 July 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 291.

84 285.57

GBP 376.24 368.09

EUR 322.52 316.15

JPY 2.0699 2.0254

SAR 77.91 76.05

AED 79.48 78.26

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Court again summons Imran Khan for statement in to ..

Court again summons Imran Khan for statement in toshakhana case

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for ..

Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for postgraduate students

21 minutes ago
 Sherry unveils country's first-ever National Adapt ..

Sherry unveils country's first-ever National Adaptation Plan

22 minutes ago
 NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 88 ..

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 881mn

51 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Ban ..

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: ministry

26 minutes ago
 Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

26 minutes ago
Arab League, Vietnam sign MoU to strengthen ties

Arab League, Vietnam sign MoU to strengthen ties

3 minutes ago
 President for greater economic collaborations with ..

President for greater economic collaborations with Tunisia

3 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: minis ..

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

3 minutes ago
 11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan have trade potential of $1 bi ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan have trade potential of $1 billion: Ambassador Yerzhan

3 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business