Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 291.

84 285.57

GBP 376.24 368.09

EUR 322.52 316.15

JPY 2.0699 2.0254

SAR 77.91 76.05

AED 79.48 78.26