Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

97 283.73

GBP 371.78 363.72

EUR 318.49 312.20

JPY 2.0316 1.9877

SAR 77.38 75.54

AED 78.97 77.75