Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 01 August 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

97 283.73

GBP 371.78 363.72

EUR 318.49 312.20

JPY 2.0316 1.9877

SAR 77.38 75.54

AED 78.97 77.75

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Head of Jordanian-Emirati Par ..

UAE Ambassador meets Head of Jordanian-Emirati Parliamentary Committee

12 minutes ago
 GB govt signs agreement with AKU, LUMS to improve ..

GB govt signs agreement with AKU, LUMS to improve education system

4 minutes ago
 Air chief hails World Junior Squash Champion, says ..

Air chief hails World Junior Squash Champion, says nation proud of Hamza

4 minutes ago
 ESD PROVIDES EMERGENCY CARE TO 308232 VICTIMS IN J ..

ESD PROVIDES EMERGENCY CARE TO 308232 VICTIMS IN JULY PES PROVIDES RESCUE SERVIC ..

40 minutes ago
 Sovereign Wealth Fund established to promote inves ..

Sovereign Wealth Fund established to promote investment in mining, agriculture, ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess ..

Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess Club board

1 hour ago
Imran Niazi records his statement in Toshakhana cr ..

Imran Niazi records his statement in Toshakhana criminal case

1 hour ago
 European stock markets drop, dollar firms

European stock markets drop, dollar firms

1 hour ago
 MOITT to establish health incubation center, scie ..

MOITT to establish health incubation center, science technology park in KU: Fe ..

1 hour ago
 LWCA to look after Multan WCA till cabinet approva ..

LWCA to look after Multan WCA till cabinet approval of WCHAA law

21 minutes ago
 Senator Qadir declares Pakistan's future as bright ..

Senator Qadir declares Pakistan's future as bright under CPEC project

21 minutes ago
 Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for country’s economy: COAS

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business