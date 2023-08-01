Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 01 August 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 07:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on
Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.
97 283.73
GBP 371.78 363.72
EUR 318.49 312.20
JPY 2.0316 1.9877
SAR 77.38 75.54
AED 78.97 77.75