Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 August 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on
Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 292.
70 286.41
GBP 372.11 364.09
EUR 319.98 313.59
JPY 2.0422 1.9982
SAR 78.11 76.24
AED 79.71 78.49