Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 292.

70 286.41

GBP 372.11 364.09

EUR 319.98 313.59

JPY 2.0422 1.9982

SAR 78.11 76.24

AED 79.71 78.49