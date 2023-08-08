Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

73 284.48

GBP 370.83 362.78

EUR 319.33 313.02

JPY 2.0288 1.9851

SAR 77.59 75.74

AED 79.17 77.96