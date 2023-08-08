Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 August 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 07:43 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
73 284.48
GBP 370.83 362.78
EUR 319.33 313.02
JPY 2.0288 1.9851
SAR 77.59 75.74
AED 79.17 77.96