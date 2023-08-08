Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 August 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

73 284.48

GBP 370.83 362.78

EUR 319.33 313.02

JPY 2.0288 1.9851

SAR 77.59 75.74

AED 79.17 77.96

