Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 291.59 285.

32

GBP 369.98 362.00

EUR 318.25 311.98

JPY 2.0040 1.9608

SAR 77.82 75.96

AED 79.41 78.19