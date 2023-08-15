Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 August 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on
Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 291.59 285.
32
GBP 369.98 362.00
EUR 318.25 311.98
JPY 2.0040 1.9608
SAR 77.82 75.96
AED 79.41 78.19