Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 17 August 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 08:08 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on
Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 298.30 291.
90
GBP 379.31 371.14
EUR 324.12 317.72
JPY 2.0372 1.9934
SAR 79.64 77.74
AED 81.24 79.99