Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 298.30 291.

90

GBP 379.31 371.14

EUR 324.12 317.72

JPY 2.0372 1.9934

SAR 79.64 77.74

AED 81.24 79.99