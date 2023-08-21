Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 17 August 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on
Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 299.16 292.
74
GBP 381.13 372.93
EUR 325.64 319.15
JPY 2.0568 2.0125
SAR 79.78 78.05
AED 81.47 80.23