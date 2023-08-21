Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 17 August 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 299.16 292.

74

GBP 381.13 372.93

EUR 325.64 319.15

JPY 2.0568 2.0125

SAR 79.78 78.05

AED 81.47 80.23

