Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 August 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 300.53 294.

08

GBP 384.01 375.75

EUR 328.05 321.58

JPY 2.0600 2.0157

SAR 80.22 78.31

AED 81.84 80.59

