Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 283.10 282.60

EURO EUR 299.34 298.82

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8980 1.8946

BRITISH POUND GBP 345.45 344.84

SWISS FRANC CHF 311.10 310.55

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.30 206.93

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 179.96 179.64

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.88 25.84

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.97 25.92

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.07 40.00

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.

08 168.78

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.98 206.61

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.30 36.23

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2098 0.2094

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.98 38.91

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.96 59.85

THAI BAHT THB 7.63 07.61

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 77.61 77.48

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.48 75.35

QATAR RIYAL QAR 77.66 77.52

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 916.03 914.42

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 282.6524

GBP 344.6663

EUR 297.9721

JPY 1.8978

SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-10-2023

