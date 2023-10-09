Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 October 2023
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 06:05 PM
The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 283.10 282.60
EURO EUR 299.34 298.82
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8980 1.8946
BRITISH POUND GBP 345.45 344.84
SWISS FRANC CHF 311.10 310.55
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.30 206.93
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 179.96 179.64
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.88 25.84
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.97 25.92
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.07 40.00
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.
08 168.78
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.98 206.61
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.30 36.23
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2098 0.2094
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.98 38.91
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.96 59.85
THAI BAHT THB 7.63 07.61
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 77.61 77.48
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.48 75.35
QATAR RIYAL QAR 77.66 77.52
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 916.03 914.42
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 282.6524
GBP 344.6663
EUR 297.9721
JPY 1.8978
SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-10-2023
