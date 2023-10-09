Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 October 2023

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 283.10 282.60

EURO EUR 299.34 298.82

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8980 1.8946

BRITISH POUND GBP 345.45 344.84

SWISS FRANC CHF 311.10 310.55

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.30 206.93

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 179.96 179.64

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.88 25.84

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.97 25.92

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.07 40.00

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.

08 168.78

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.98 206.61

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.30 36.23

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2098 0.2094

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.98 38.91

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.96 59.85

THAI BAHT THB 7.63 07.61

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 77.61 77.48

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.48 75.35

QATAR RIYAL QAR 77.66 77.52

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 916.03 914.42

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 282.6524

GBP 344.6663

EUR 297.9721

JPY 1.8978

SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-10-2023

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Fears over future of Armenian culture in Nagorno-K ..

Fears over future of Armenian culture in Nagorno-Karabakh

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan files appeal in IHC for meeting family, ..

Imran Khan files appeal in IHC for meeting family, lawyers, and physician in Jai ..

19 minutes ago
 Big 5 Global returns for its 44th edition in Dubai ..

Big 5 Global returns for its 44th edition in Dubai in December

30 minutes ago
 OCAS receives over 38,000 admission Applications f ..

OCAS receives over 38,000 admission Applications for Bachelor's and Associate De ..

33 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly's stunning photos mesmerize Bollywood st ..

Sajal Aly's stunning photos mesmerize Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa

34 minutes ago
 Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

8 minutes ago
Saudi minister assures support to Pakistan's healt ..

Saudi minister assures support to Pakistan's health initiatives

8 minutes ago
 Resilience Day evokes nations firm resolve against ..

Resilience Day evokes nations firm resolve against all crises, calamities: Speak ..

47 minutes ago
 Over 1,800 AI global experts to demystify generati ..

Over 1,800 AI global experts to demystify generative AI during Dubai Assembly fo ..

1 hour ago
 Zainab Abbas leaves India amid controversy over tw ..

Zainab Abbas leaves India amid controversy over tweets

1 hour ago
 Recovery continues unabated: Rupee gains Rs1.03 ag ..

Recovery continues unabated: Rupee gains Rs1.03 against Dollar

42 minutes ago
 Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet on Wednes ..

Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet on Wednesday

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business