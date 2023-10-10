Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 October 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) On Monday, the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 281.95 281.45

EURO EUR 298.45 297.93

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8959 1.8925

BRITISH POUND GBP 344.97 344.36

SWISS FRANC CHF 311.25 310.70

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.58 207.22

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 180.80 180.48

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.84 25.80

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.14 26.09

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.95 39.88

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.

44 169.44

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.06 206.06

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.18 36.11

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2088 0.2085

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.89 38.82

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.57 59.47

THAI BAHT THB 7.64 07.63

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 77.30 77.17

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.17 75.04

QATAR RIYAL QAR 77.33 77.19

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 912.55 910.93

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.6155

GBP 342.895

EUR 296.3439

JPY 1.8881

SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-10-2023

