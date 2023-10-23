Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.75278.25

EURO EUR 295.36 294.83

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8592 1.8559

BRITISH POUND GBP 338.57 337.96

SWISS FRANC CHF 311.59 311.03

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.20 202.83

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 175.91 175.59

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.48 25.43

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.15 25.10

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.51 39.44

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 162.

37 162.08

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 202.98 202.62

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.69

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2059 0.2056

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.22 38.16

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.33 58.23

THAI BAHT THB 7.62 07.60

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.41 76.28

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.35 74.21

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.49 76.35

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 901.55 899.93

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.6268

GBP 337.5563

EUR 293.5054

JPY 1.86

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-10-2023

APP/as

More Stories From Business