Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 January 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 05:43 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 281.50 281.00

EURO EUR 309.57 309.02

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9409 1.9375

BRITISH POUND GBP 359.62 358.98

SWISS FRANC CHF 330.39 329.80

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 210.39 210.02

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 188.70 188.36

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.59 27.54

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.35 27.30

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.43 41.36

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 175.78 175.

47

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 211.64 211.26

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.14 36.08

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2142 0.2138

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.45 39.38

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 60.66 60.55

THAI BAHT THB 8.03 08.02

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 77.18 77.04

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.06 74.93

QATAR RIYAL QAR 77.31 77.17

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 916.46 914.83

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281

GBP 358.556

EUR 308.4537

JPY 1.9322

SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-01-2024

APP/mzr/

