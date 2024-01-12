Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 January 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 05:43 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 281.50 281.00
EURO EUR 309.57 309.02
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9409 1.9375
BRITISH POUND GBP 359.62 358.98
SWISS FRANC CHF 330.39 329.80
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 210.39 210.02
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 188.70 188.36
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.59 27.54
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.35 27.30
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.43 41.36
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 175.78 175.
47
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 211.64 211.26
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.14 36.08
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2142 0.2138
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.45 39.38
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 60.66 60.55
THAI BAHT THB 8.03 08.02
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 77.18 77.04
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.06 74.93
QATAR RIYAL QAR 77.31 77.17
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 916.46 914.83
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281
GBP 358.556
EUR 308.4537
JPY 1.9322
SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-01-2024
