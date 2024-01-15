Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 January 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 280.85 280.35
EURO EUR 308.37 307.82
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9341 1.9307
BRITISH POUND GBP 358.17 357.54
SWISS FRANC CHF 329.28 328.70
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 209.70 209.32
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 187.91 187.58
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.47 27.42
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.33 27.28
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.27 41.20
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 174.94 174.
63
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.94 210.57
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 35.99
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2125 0.2122
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.30 39.23
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 60.43 60.32
THAI BAHT THB 8.06 08.05
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 77.00 76.86
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.89 74.76
QATAR RIYAL QAR 77.04 76.90
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 914.31 912.69
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.2317
GBP 357.9679
EUR 307.6944
JPY 1.9332
SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-01-2024
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
PTI leaders being made fun of over electoral symbols: Latif Khosa
CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad
Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..
US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jam ..
Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera
Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera
PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers
Mazda crushed passerby to death
Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho
A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..
More Stories From Business
-
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers33 minutes ago
-
European stock markets, oil prices retreat33 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 368 points1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar33 minutes ago
-
German economy shrank in 2023 on energy, export woes33 minutes ago
-
ADB’s food security forum scheduled in April to tackle escalating food crisis33 minutes ago
-
PSDP 2023-24: Govt. releases Rs305.957 bln funds in six months4 hours ago
-
Chinese automakers sell record 553,000 cars in Russia in 202333 minutes ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.450 to Rs.217,900 per tola4 hours ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Export Marketing & International Trade Analysis”4 hours ago
-
Wheat sowing targets achieved by 102.34%, crop cultivated over 22.73 mln5 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at weekly open5 hours ago