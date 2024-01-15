Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 January 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 05:58 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 january 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 280.85 280.35

EURO EUR 308.37 307.82

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9341 1.9307

BRITISH POUND GBP 358.17 357.54

SWISS FRANC CHF 329.28 328.70

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 209.70 209.32

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 187.91 187.58

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.47 27.42

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.33 27.28

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.27 41.20

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 174.94 174.

63

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.94 210.57

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 35.99

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2125 0.2122

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.30 39.23

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 60.43 60.32

THAI BAHT THB 8.06 08.05

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 77.00 76.86

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.89 74.76

QATAR RIYAL QAR 77.04 76.90

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 914.31 912.69

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.2317

GBP 357.9679

EUR 307.6944

JPY 1.9332

SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-01-2024

APP/mzr/

