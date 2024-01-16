Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 january 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 280.70 280.20

EURO EUR 307.02 306.48

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9205 1.9171

BRITISH POUND GBP 356.01 355.37

SWISS FRANC CHF 327.21 326.62

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.37 208.00

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.67 185.34

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.21 27.16

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.00 26.95

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.09 41.02

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 173.06 172.

75

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.86 209.49

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.02 35.95

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2111 0.2107

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.19 39.12

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.94 59.83

THAI BAHT THB 7.99 7.98

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.96 76.82

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.85 74.72

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.97 76.83

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 913.56 911.93

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.0048

GBP 356.8661

EUR 306.7732

JPY 1.926

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-01-2024

