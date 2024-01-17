Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 17 january 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 280.75 280.25

EURO EUR 305.66 305.11

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9054 1.9020

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.37 353.74

SWISS FRANC CHF 325.59 325.01

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.01 207.64

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.53 184.20

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.01 26.96

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.80 26.75

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.91 40.84

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.18 171.

87

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.85 208.48

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.02 35.95

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2085 0.2081

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.10 39.03

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.57 59.46

THAI BAHT THB 7.89 7.88

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.97 76.84

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.86 74.73

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.98 76.85

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 913.72 912.09

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.0048

GBP 356.8661

EUR 306.7732

JPY 1.926

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-01-2024

