Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 23 January 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 05:37 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 280.05 279.55
EURO EUR 305.69 305.14
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8917 1.8883
BRITISH POUND GBP 356.39 355.76
SWISS FRANC CHF 323.10 322.52
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.98 207.61
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.69 184.36
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.97 26.92
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.69 26.64
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.92 40.84
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.68 170.
38
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.96 208.59
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.96 35.89
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2099 0.2095
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.23 39.16
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.20 59.10
THAI BAHT THB 7.87 7.85
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.78 76.64
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.67 74.54
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.91 76.77
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.32 908.69
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.7203
GBP 355.1049
EUR 304.6434
JPY 1.8883
SETTLEMENT DATE: 25-01-2024
APP/ms
