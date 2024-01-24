Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 January 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 280.25 279.75
EURO EUR 304.94 304.40
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8954 1.8920
BRITISH POUND GBP 355.94 355.31
SWISS FRANC CHF 322.29 321.71
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.99 207.62
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.15 183.82
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.86 26.82
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.69 26.64
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.82 40.75
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.
01 170.70
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.04 208.67
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.91
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2093 0.2089
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.25 39.18
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.23 59.13
THAI BAHT THB 7.82 7.81
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.84 76.70
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.78 74.65
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.89 76.76
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.88 909.25
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.6181
GBP 356.0656
EUR 304.8116
JPY 1.8979
SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-01-2024
