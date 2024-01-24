Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 January 2024

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 january 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 280.25 279.75

EURO EUR 304.94 304.40

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8954 1.8920

BRITISH POUND GBP 355.94 355.31

SWISS FRANC CHF 322.29 321.71

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.99 207.62

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.15 183.82

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.86 26.82

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.69 26.64

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.82 40.75

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.

01 170.70

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.04 208.67

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.91

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2093 0.2089

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.25 39.18

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.23 59.13

THAI BAHT THB 7.82 7.81

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.84 76.70

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.78 74.65

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.89 76.76

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.88 909.25

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.6181

GBP 356.0656

EUR 304.8116

JPY 1.8979

SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-01-2024

