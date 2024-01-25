Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 25 January 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:27 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 280.15 279.65
EURO EUR 305.38 304.83
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8974 1.8940
BRITISH POUND GBP 356.22 355.58
SWISS FRANC CHF 324.14 323.56
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.29 206.92
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.37 184.04
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.97 26.92
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.77 26.72
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.88 40.81
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.16 170.
85
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.16 208.79
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.91
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2100 0.2096
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.30 39.23
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.27 59.17
THAI BAHT THB 7.84 7.83
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.81 76.67
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.71 74.57
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.93 76.80
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.70 909.08
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.4481
GBP 355.2903
EUR 303.8998
JPY 1.8916
SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-01-2024
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge
More Stories From Business
-
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%14 minutes ago
-
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme14 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 524 points29 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar50 seconds ago
-
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares52 seconds ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood2 hours ago
-
Norway wants to further enhance business relations with Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Trade and Investment officers visit PSGMEA2 hours ago
-
ECB to stand pat and urge patience on rate cuts33 seconds ago
-
Food group imports decrease 19.48% in 06 months of FY 2023-243 hours ago
-
WCCIS to hold “We-Exhibit 2024” in March3 hours ago