Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 25 January 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:27 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 25 january 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 280.15 279.65

EURO EUR 305.38 304.83

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8974 1.8940

BRITISH POUND GBP 356.22 355.58

SWISS FRANC CHF 324.14 323.56

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.29 206.92

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.37 184.04

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.97 26.92

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.77 26.72

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.88 40.81

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.16 170.

85

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.16 208.79

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.91

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2100 0.2096

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.30 39.23

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.27 59.17

THAI BAHT THB 7.84 7.83

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.81 76.67

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.71 74.57

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.93 76.80

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.70 909.08

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.4481

GBP 355.2903

EUR 303.8998

JPY 1.8916

SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-01-2024

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time ..

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%

14 minutes ago

KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme

14 minutes ago
 Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted t ..

Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force

15 minutes ago
 Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with any ..

Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power

51 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

50 seconds ago
 Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

1 hour ago
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

52 seconds ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice ..

China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier

54 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is most attractive investment destination ..

Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood

2 hours ago
 Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge

Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Business