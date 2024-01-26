Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 January 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 280.20 279.70
EURO EUR 304.43 303.89
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8976 1.8942
BRITISH POUND GBP 356.23 355.59
SWISS FRANC CHF 323.34 322.76
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.07 207.70
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.73 184.40
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.97 26.92
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.88 26.83
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.77 40.69
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.16 170.
85
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.16 208.78
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.99 35.92
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2099 0.2095
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.20 39.13
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.30 59.20
THAI BAHT THB 7.86 7.85
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.82 76.69
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.77 74.64
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.89 76.75
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.80 909.18
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.4481
GBP 355.2903
EUR 303.8998
JPY 1.8916
SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-01-2024
