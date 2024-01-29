Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 29 january 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 280.05 279.55

EURO EUR 304.32 303.78

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8911 1.8878

BRITISH POUND GBP 355.84 355.21

SWISS FRANC CHF 324.39 323.82

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.28 207.91

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.65 184.32

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.94 26.89

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.88 26.83

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.75 40.67

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.89 170.

58

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.89 208.52

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.91

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2097 0.2093

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.12 39.05

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.22 59.11

THAI BAHT THB 7.86 7.85

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.77 76.64

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.68 74.55

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.84 76.70

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 911.00 909.37

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.3915

GBP 354.2684

EUR 302.1898

JPY 1.8898

SETTLEMENT DATE: 31-01-2024

APP/ms