Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 29 January 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 29 january 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 280.05 279.55

EURO EUR 304.32 303.78

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8911 1.8878

BRITISH POUND GBP 355.84 355.21

SWISS FRANC CHF 324.39 323.82

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.28 207.91

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.65 184.32

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.94 26.89

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.88 26.83

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.75 40.67

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.89 170.

58

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.89 208.52

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.91

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2097 0.2093

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.12 39.05

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.22 59.11

THAI BAHT THB 7.86 7.85

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.77 76.64

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.68 74.55

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.84 76.70

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 911.00 909.37

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.3915

GBP 354.2684

EUR 302.1898

JPY 1.8898

SETTLEMENT DATE: 31-01-2024

APP/ms

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

WSU's professor delivers lecture on "Fulbright sch ..

WSU's professor delivers lecture on "Fulbright scholarship, Fellowship opportuni ..

11 minutes ago
 JUI's path is Quran & Sunnah: Moulana Fazlur Rehma ..

JUI's path is Quran & Sunnah: Moulana Fazlur Rehman

12 minutes ago
 Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from So ..

Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates

17 minutes ago
 'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journali ..

'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahma ..

17 minutes ago
 Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris

Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris

17 minutes ago
 IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of i ..

IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif

19 minutes ago
Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked

Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked

17 minutes ago
 DRO orders crackdown against election code of cond ..

DRO orders crackdown against election code of conduct violators

15 minutes ago
 SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding childr ..

SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children

19 minutes ago
 ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff

ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff

15 minutes ago
 ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BV ..

ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BVH

15 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to co ..

Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business