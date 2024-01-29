Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 29 January 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:26 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 280.05 279.55
EURO EUR 304.32 303.78
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8911 1.8878
BRITISH POUND GBP 355.84 355.21
SWISS FRANC CHF 324.39 323.82
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.28 207.91
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.65 184.32
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.94 26.89
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.88 26.83
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.75 40.67
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.89 170.
58
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.89 208.52
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.91
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2097 0.2093
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.12 39.05
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.22 59.11
THAI BAHT THB 7.86 7.85
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.77 76.64
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.68 74.55
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.84 76.70
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 911.00 909.37
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.3915
GBP 354.2684
EUR 302.1898
JPY 1.8898
SETTLEMENT DATE: 31-01-2024
APP/ms
Recent Stories
WSU's professor delivers lecture on "Fulbright scholarship, Fellowship opportuni ..
JUI's path is Quran & Sunnah: Moulana Fazlur Rehman
Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates
'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahma ..
Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris
IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif
Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked
DRO orders crackdown against election code of conduct violators
SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children
ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff
ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BVH
Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani
More Stories From Business
-
Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani15 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman assures to address issues of business community12 minutes ago
-
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent2 hours ago
-
PSW Integration with IPPC E-Phyto Hub2 hours ago
-
EU to provide additional €100 mln to enhance post-flood resilience2 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Japan says Moon lander 'resumed operations'2 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 january 20248 minutes ago
-
SECP issues Islamic finance bulletin for 2022-2324 minutes ago
-
Oil rises on fresh Middle East fears, equities advance24 minutes ago