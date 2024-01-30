Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 30 January 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 30 january 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 280.15 279.65

EURO EUR 304.05 303.51

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9011 1.8977

BRITISH POUND GBP 356.12 355.49

SWISS FRANC CHF 325.19 324.61

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.95 208.58

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.26 184.93

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.02 26.97

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.89 26.84

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.71 40.64

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.12 171.

81

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.20 208.82

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.99 35.93

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2105 0.2102

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.17 39.10

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.28 59.17

THAI BAHT THB 7.93 7.91

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.81 76.67

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.71 74.58

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.87 76.73

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 911.00 909.37

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.5284

GBP 355.1967

EUR 302.8411

JPY 1.8909

SETTLEMENT DATE: 01-02-2024

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks ..

EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks continue

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling

Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling

11 minutes ago
 IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected ..

IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected 'resilience'

11 minutes ago
 LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomor ..

LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' sessi ..

FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' session on Feb 1

11 minutes ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

11 minutes ago
Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election rally

24 minutes ago
 Business facilitation center inspected

Business facilitation center inspected

16 minutes ago
 Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern sc ..

Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern scientific lab to preserve archi ..

30 minutes ago
 Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

32 minutes ago
 SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticult ..

SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticulture sector in KP

30 minutes ago
 Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advoca ..

Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business