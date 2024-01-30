Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 30 january 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 280.15 279.65

EURO EUR 304.05 303.51

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9011 1.8977

BRITISH POUND GBP 356.12 355.49

SWISS FRANC CHF 325.19 324.61

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.95 208.58

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.26 184.93

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.02 26.97

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.89 26.84

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.71 40.64

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.12 171.

81

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.20 208.82

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.99 35.93

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2105 0.2102

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.17 39.10

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.28 59.17

THAI BAHT THB 7.93 7.91

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.81 76.67

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.71 74.58

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.87 76.73

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 911.00 909.37

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.5284

GBP 355.1967

EUR 302.8411

JPY 1.8909

SETTLEMENT DATE: 01-02-2024

