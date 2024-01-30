Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 30 January 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 280.15 279.65
EURO EUR 304.05 303.51
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9011 1.8977
BRITISH POUND GBP 356.12 355.49
SWISS FRANC CHF 325.19 324.61
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.95 208.58
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.26 184.93
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.02 26.97
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.89 26.84
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.71 40.64
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.12 171.
81
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.20 208.82
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.99 35.93
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2105 0.2102
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.17 39.10
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.28 59.17
THAI BAHT THB 7.93 7.91
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.81 76.67
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.71 74.58
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.87 76.73
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 911.00 909.37
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.5284
GBP 355.1967
EUR 302.8411
JPY 1.8909
SETTLEMENT DATE: 01-02-2024
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks continue
Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling
IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected 'resilience'
LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow
FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' session on Feb 1
Six development schemes approved
Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election rally
Business facilitation center inspected
Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern scientific lab to preserve archi ..
Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF
SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticulture sector in KP
Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General
More Stories From Business
-
IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected 'resilience'11 minutes ago
-
FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' session on Feb 111 minutes ago
-
Six development schemes approved11 minutes ago
-
Business facilitation center inspected16 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 931 points1 hour ago
-
SBP organizes art competition for new banknote designs50 minutes ago
-
Investment in China's electronic information manufacturing up 9.3 pct in 20232 hours ago
-
Eurozone narrowly dodges recession51 minutes ago
-
European stocks rise as eurozone dodges recession37 minutes ago
-
Pak-KSA agree to increase bilateral economic, trade ties2 hours ago
-
Spanish economy grew 2.5% in 2023, more than forecast37 minutes ago
-
SBP initiates process for issuance of new banknotes by announcing an art competition37 minutes ago