Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 31 January 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 05:48 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 31 january 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 280.05 279.55

EURO EUR 303.57 303.03

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8959 1.8926

BRITISH POUND GBP 355.10 354.47

SWISS FRANC CHF 324.54 323.96

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.70 208.33

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.03 183.71

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.99 26.94

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.76 26.71

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.65 40.58

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.30 171.

00

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.88 208.50

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.96 35.90

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2098 0.2094

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.14 39.07

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.23 59.13

THAI BAHT THB 7.90 7.89

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.77 76.63

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.68 74.55

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.84 76.70

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.17 908.54

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.3368

GBP 354.5343

EUR 302.438

JPY 1.8963

SETTLEMENT DATE: 02-02-2024

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

EU envoy on religious freedom, calls on Caretaker ..

EU envoy on religious freedom, calls on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas J ..

8 minutes ago
 SCCI, UNDP agree over joint work to develop youth ..

SCCI, UNDP agree over joint work to develop youth technical, IT skills

4 minutes ago
 Climate Change increasing arsenic levels in drinki ..

Climate Change increasing arsenic levels in drinking water: SAU Scholar

8 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 points

14 minutes ago
 Global stocks swing before Fed rate call

Global stocks swing before Fed rate call

14 minutes ago
 Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech ..

Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech to Introduce Cutting-Edge Comm ..

26 minutes ago
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 points

14 minutes ago
 Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surge ..

Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom

17 minutes ago
 FGEHA, Hammer Properties signs MoU to provide resi ..

FGEHA, Hammer Properties signs MoU to provide residential plots

17 minutes ago
 Santander posts record profit in 2023 after rate h ..

Santander posts record profit in 2023 after rate hikes

10 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago
 KTrade becomes Multan Sultans official investment ..

KTrade becomes Multan Sultans official investment partner

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business