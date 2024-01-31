Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 31 January 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 05:48 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 280.05 279.55
EURO EUR 303.57 303.03
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8959 1.8926
BRITISH POUND GBP 355.10 354.47
SWISS FRANC CHF 324.54 323.96
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.70 208.33
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.03 183.71
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.99 26.94
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.76 26.71
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.65 40.58
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.30 171.
00
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.88 208.50
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.96 35.90
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2098 0.2094
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.14 39.07
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.23 59.13
THAI BAHT THB 7.90 7.89
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.77 76.63
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.68 74.55
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.84 76.70
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.17 908.54
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.3368
GBP 354.5343
EUR 302.438
JPY 1.8963
SETTLEMENT DATE: 02-02-2024
