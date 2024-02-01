Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 01 February 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 280.05 279.55
EURO EUR 303.34 302.80
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9095 1.9061
BRITISH POUND GBP 355.27 354.63
SWISS FRANC CHF 324.61 324.03
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.51 208.14
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.86 183.53
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.09 27.05
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.68 26.63
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.62 40.55
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.77 171.
47
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.10 208.73
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.90
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2105 0.2101
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.16 39.09
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.24 59.14
THAI BAHT THB 7.89 7.88
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.78 76.64
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.68 74.55
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.84 76.70
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 911.00 909.37
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.25
GBP 353.8935
EUR 302.0089
JPY 1.8909
SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-02-2024
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
MFA thesis display inaugurated
President HCCI commends PFC role for helping public, business community
531 POs, 461 CAs among 2441 criminals arrested during January
2-day exhibition of UHE students' works begins
Orientation session on Code of Conduct of general election held
DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee meeting to review election prepa ..
Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional poten ..
Provision of necessary facilities to public basic responsibility of govt agencie ..
Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered
PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migration
President for expanding trade, cultural ties with Russia, Italy, Mongolia
Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar
More Stories From Business
-
Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional potential5 minutes ago
-
EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal24 minutes ago
-
Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit21 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January40 minutes ago
-
BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high40 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar40 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points40 minutes ago
-
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom26 minutes ago
-
Stock markets stumble as Fed crushes March rate cut hope26 minutes ago
-
CDWP okays Rs2 bln project, recommends 3 projects worth Rs136.6 bln 3 to ECNEC2 hours ago
-
Deutsche Bank to cut jobs after drop in 2023 profit26 minutes ago
-
ICCI and Bahria University to collaborate to promote entrepreneurship2 hours ago