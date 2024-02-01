Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 01 February 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 280.05 279.55

EURO EUR 303.34 302.80

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9095 1.9061

BRITISH POUND GBP 355.27 354.63

SWISS FRANC CHF 324.61 324.03

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.51 208.14

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.86 183.53

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.09 27.05

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.68 26.63

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.62 40.55

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.77 171.

47

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.10 208.73

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.90

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2105 0.2101

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.16 39.09

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.24 59.14

THAI BAHT THB 7.89 7.88

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.78 76.64

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.68 74.55

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.84 76.70

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 911.00 909.37

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.25

GBP 353.8935

EUR 302.0089

JPY 1.8909

SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-02-2024

APP/mzr/

