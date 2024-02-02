Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 02 February 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 06:06 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 280.05 279.55
EURO EUR 305.16 304.61
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9137 1.9102
BRITISH POUND GBP 357.09 356.45
SWISS FRANC CHF 326.94 326.35
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 209.41 209.03
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.75 184.42
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.10 27.05
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.85 26.80
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.86 40.79
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.33 172.
02
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.69 209.31
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.96 35.89
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2112 0.2108
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.15 39.08
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.24 59.14
THAI BAHT THB 7.93 7.91
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.56 76.43
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.68 74.55
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.84 76.70
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.64 909.02
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.2391
GBP 353.1258
EUR 301.0756
JPY 1.9039
SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-02-2024
