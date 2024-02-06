Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 February 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.80 279.30
EURO EUR 301.18 300.65
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8822 1.8788
BRITISH POUND GBP 350.91 350.29
SWISS FRANC CHF 321.41 320.84
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.91 206.54
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.77 181.45
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.54 26.50
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.20 26.16
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.31 40.24
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.56 169.
25
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.78 207.41
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.91 35.84
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2102 0.2098
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.98 38.91
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.80 58.70
THAI BAHT THB 7.82 7.81
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.71 76.58
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.61 74.48
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.77 76.64
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.88 907.26
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.2287
GBP 356.1841
EUR 303.8846
JPY 1.9048
SETTLEMENT DATE: 09-02-2024
APP/ms
