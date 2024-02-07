Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 07 February 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.85 279.35

EURO EUR 301.66 301.12

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8926 1.8892

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.76 352.13

SWISS FRANC CHF 321.80 321.23

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.58 207.21

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.79 182.47

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.82 26.77

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.48 26.43

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.37 40.29

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.94 170.

63

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.38 208.01

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.92 35.86

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2111 0.2107

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.05 38.98

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.74 58.64

THAI BAHT THB 7.88 7.87

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.20 76.06

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.62 74.49

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.79 76.65

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.43 907.81

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.2179

GBP 350.586

EUR 300.2151

JPY 1.88

SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-02-2024

APP/ms

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Murree administration conducts flag march to ensur ..

Murree administration conducts flag march to ensure peaceful polling

4 minutes ago
 Arrangements completed for General Election 2024 i ..

Arrangements completed for General Election 2024 in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi direc ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs to complete SIMS lab, diagn ..

4 minutes ago
 Original CNIC mandatory for casting vote: ECP

Original CNIC mandatory for casting vote: ECP

4 minutes ago
 Close contest expected in NA-16, PP-253, PP-254

Close contest expected in NA-16, PP-253, PP-254

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at polic ..

12 minutes ago
Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering in ..

Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering industry

12 minutes ago
 Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general ..

Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO

12 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized for general elections: Mini ..

Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information

12 minutes ago
 ROs distribute election material among Presiding O ..

ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal

12 minutes ago
 DC Kohat visits election material distribution poi ..

DC Kohat visits election material distribution point

17 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews m ..

Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business