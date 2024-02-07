Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.85 279.35

EURO EUR 301.66 301.12

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8926 1.8892

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.76 352.13

SWISS FRANC CHF 321.80 321.23

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.58 207.21

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.79 182.47

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.82 26.77

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.48 26.43

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.37 40.29

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.94 170.

63

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.38 208.01

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.92 35.86

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2111 0.2107

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.05 38.98

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.74 58.64

THAI BAHT THB 7.88 7.87

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.20 76.06

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.62 74.49

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.79 76.65

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.43 907.81

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.2179

GBP 350.586

EUR 300.2151

JPY 1.88

SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-02-2024

