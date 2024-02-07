Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 07 February 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.85 279.35
EURO EUR 301.66 301.12
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8926 1.8892
BRITISH POUND GBP 352.76 352.13
SWISS FRANC CHF 321.80 321.23
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.58 207.21
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.79 182.47
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.82 26.77
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.48 26.43
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.37 40.29
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.94 170.
63
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.38 208.01
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.92 35.86
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2111 0.2107
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.05 38.98
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.74 58.64
THAI BAHT THB 7.88 7.87
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.20 76.06
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.62 74.49
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.79 76.65
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.43 907.81
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.2179
GBP 350.586
EUR 300.2151
JPY 1.88
SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-02-2024
APP/ms
