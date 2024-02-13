Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 February 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 05:52 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.80 279.30
EURO EUR 301.70 301.16
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8717 1.8684
BRITISH POUND GBP 352.97 352.34
SWISS FRANC CHF 319.23 318.66
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.90 207.53
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.43 182.10
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.01 26.97
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.63 26.58
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.40 40.33
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.65 170.
35
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.92 207.54
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.86
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2108 0.2104
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.95 38.88
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.74 58.63
THAI BAHT THB 7.83 7.81
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.18 76.05
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.61 74.48
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.75 76.62
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.74 907.11
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.1797
GBP 352.939
EUR 301.4303
JPY 1.8731
SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-02-2024
APP/ms
