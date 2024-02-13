Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 05:52 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.80 279.30

EURO EUR 301.70 301.16

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8717 1.8684

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.97 352.34

SWISS FRANC CHF 319.23 318.66

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.90 207.53

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.43 182.10

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.01 26.97

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.63 26.58

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.40 40.33

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.65 170.

35

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.92 207.54

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.86

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2108 0.2104

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.95 38.88

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.74 58.63

THAI BAHT THB 7.83 7.81

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.18 76.05

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.61 74.48

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.75 76.62

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.74 907.11

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.1797

GBP 352.939

EUR 301.4303

JPY 1.8731

SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-02-2024

APP/ms

