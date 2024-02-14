Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 14 February 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 05:58 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.80 279.30

EURO EUR 300.32 299.78

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8589 1.8556

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.62 351.99

SWISS FRANC CHF 315.72 315.16

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.36 205.99

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 180.82 180.49

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.59 26.55

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.23 26.18

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.21 40.14

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.91 169.

61

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.24 206.87

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.86

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2092 0.2088

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.90 38.83

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.52 58.42

THAI BAHT THB 7.75 7.74

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.19 76.05

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.61 74.48

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.75 76.61

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.76 906.14

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.2295

GBP 353.1973

EUR 300.758

JPY 1.8663

SETTLEMENT DATE: 16-02-2024

APP/ms

