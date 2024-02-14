Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 14 February 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.80 279.30
EURO EUR 300.32 299.78
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8589 1.8556
BRITISH POUND GBP 352.62 351.99
SWISS FRANC CHF 315.72 315.16
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.36 205.99
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 180.82 180.49
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.59 26.55
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.23 26.18
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.21 40.14
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.91 169.
61
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.24 206.87
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.86
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2092 0.2088
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.90 38.83
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.52 58.42
THAI BAHT THB 7.75 7.74
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.19 76.05
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.61 74.48
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.75 76.61
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.76 906.14
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.2295
GBP 353.1973
EUR 300.758
JPY 1.8663
SETTLEMENT DATE: 16-02-2024
APP/ms
