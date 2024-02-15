Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.80 279.30

EURO EUR 300.66 300.13

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8619 1.8586

BRITISH POUND GBP 351.63 351.00

SWISS FRANC CHF 315.99 315.43

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.59 206.22

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.53 181.21

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.75 26.70

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.44 26.39

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.26 40.19

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.26 169.

96

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.57 207.20

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.92 35.86

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2099 0.2095

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.92 38.85

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.57 58.47

THAI BAHT THB 7.74 7.73

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.19 76.05

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.61 74.47

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.75 76.62

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.79 906.17

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.2124

GBP 350.272

EUR 298.7852

JPY 1.8544

SETTLEMENT DATE: 20-02-2024

