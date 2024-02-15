Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 February 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 05:58 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.80 279.30
EURO EUR 300.66 300.13
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8619 1.8586
BRITISH POUND GBP 351.63 351.00
SWISS FRANC CHF 315.99 315.43
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.59 206.22
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.53 181.21
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.75 26.70
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.44 26.39
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.26 40.19
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.26 169.
96
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.57 207.20
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.92 35.86
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2099 0.2095
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.92 38.85
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.57 58.47
THAI BAHT THB 7.74 7.73
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.19 76.05
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.61 74.47
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.75 76.62
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.79 906.17
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.2124
GBP 350.272
EUR 298.7852
JPY 1.8544
SETTLEMENT DATE: 20-02-2024
