Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 February 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 05:58 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.85 279.35

EURO EUR 301.68 301.15

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8616 1.8583

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.10 351.47

SWISS FRANC CHF 317.54 316.97

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.56 207.19

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.32 182.00

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.84 26.79

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.51 26.46

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.39 40.32

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

55 170.45

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.82 207.45

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.92 35.85

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2099 0.2095

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.94 38.87

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.58 58.48

THAI BAHT THB 7.75 7.74

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.20 76.07

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.62 74.49

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.77 76.63

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.60 906.98

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.2666

GBP 350.312

EUR 299.681

JPY 1.86

SETTLEMENT DATE: 16-02-2024

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9

TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9

6 minutes ago
 Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital

Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital

5 minutes ago
 PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9

PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9

5 minutes ago
 Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering c ..

Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record

10 minutes ago
 Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) orga ..

Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition

10 minutes ago
 PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

16 minutes ago
Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germa ..

Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

19 minutes ago
 NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sk ..

NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' prep ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations

17 minutes ago
 DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish Schoo ..

DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers

17 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south

17 minutes ago
 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed ..

33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business