Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 February 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.85 279.35
EURO EUR 301.68 301.15
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8616 1.8583
BRITISH POUND GBP 352.10 351.47
SWISS FRANC CHF 317.54 316.97
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.56 207.19
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.32 182.00
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.84 26.79
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.51 26.46
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.39 40.32
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.
55 170.45
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.82 207.45
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.92 35.85
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2099 0.2095
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.94 38.87
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.58 58.48
THAI BAHT THB 7.75 7.74
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.20 76.07
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.62 74.49
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.77 76.63
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.60 906.98
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.2666
GBP 350.312
EUR 299.681
JPY 1.86
SETTLEMENT DATE: 16-02-2024
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9
Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital
PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9
Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record
Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition
PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections
Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany
NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions
Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations
DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers
Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south
33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record10 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges21 minutes ago
-
Prices of essential kitchen items fall by 0.78 pc1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar21 minutes ago
-
Gas tariff hike for captive power plants to affect export industry, says MCCI president2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Ambassador assures cooperation for making ICCI BOC successful in Dubai14 minutes ago
-
Large industry grows 3.43 percent in December2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,300 to Rs.212,400 per tola3 hours ago
-
KP Govt decides establishment of EZs in tribal districts3 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 February 20245 minutes ago