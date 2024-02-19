Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.80 279.30

EURO EUR 302.16 301.63

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8660 1.8627

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.99 352.36

SWISS FRANC CHF 317.54 316.97

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.60 207.23

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.01 182.68

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.93 26.88

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.64 26.60

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.46 40.38

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.

74 171.44

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.11 207.74

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.91 35.85

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2097 0.2094

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.02 38.95

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.54 58.44

THAI BAHT THB 7.78 7.77

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.19 76.05

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.62 74.49

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.75 76.62

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.62 907.00

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.2666

GBP 350.312

EUR 299.681

JPY 1.86

SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-02-2024

