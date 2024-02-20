Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20 February 2024

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 05:35 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 273.80 273.30

EURO EUR 295.35 294.81

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8213 1.8179

BRITISH POUND GBP 344.60 343.97

SWISS FRANC CHF 310.18 309.62

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.71 202.34

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 178.65 178.32

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.44 26.40

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.08 26.03

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.55 39.48

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.

99 167.68

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 203.36 202.99

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.14 35.08

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2045 0.2042

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.17 38.10

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 57.17 57.06

THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.56

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 74.55 74.41

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 73.01 72.88

QATAR RIYAL QAR 75.11 74.97

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 889.08 887.45

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.2114

GBP 352.4765

EUR 301.1016

JPY 1.8618

SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-02-2024

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ..

Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection un ..

Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection unit at Kohat

9 minutes ago
 OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Bal ..

OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government

9 minutes ago
 Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner

Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizw ..

Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizwan opening partnership

13 minutes ago
 PSX gains 4.49 points

PSX gains 4.49 points

12 minutes ago
Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of substa ..

Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of substandard juice, imposes fines

9 minutes ago
 Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed

Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed

9 minutes ago
 Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade ..

Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations

20 minutes ago
 Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in ..

Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls

37 minutes ago
 PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase val ..

PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt

51 minutes ago
 China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to ..

China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business