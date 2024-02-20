Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 273.80 273.30

EURO EUR 295.35 294.81

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8213 1.8179

BRITISH POUND GBP 344.60 343.97

SWISS FRANC CHF 310.18 309.62

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.71 202.34

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 178.65 178.32

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.44 26.40

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.08 26.03

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.55 39.48

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.

99 167.68

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 203.36 202.99

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.14 35.08

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2045 0.2042

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.17 38.10

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 57.17 57.06

THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.56

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 74.55 74.41

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 73.01 72.88

QATAR RIYAL QAR 75.11 74.97

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 889.08 887.45

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.2114

GBP 352.4765

EUR 301.1016

JPY 1.8618

SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-02-2024

