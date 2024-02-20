Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20 February 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 05:35 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 273.80 273.30
EURO EUR 295.35 294.81
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8213 1.8179
BRITISH POUND GBP 344.60 343.97
SWISS FRANC CHF 310.18 309.62
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.71 202.34
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 178.65 178.32
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.44 26.40
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.08 26.03
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.55 39.48
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.
99 167.68
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 203.36 202.99
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.14 35.08
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2045 0.2042
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.17 38.10
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 57.17 57.06
THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.56
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 74.55 74.41
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 73.01 72.88
QATAR RIYAL QAR 75.11 74.97
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 889.08 887.45
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.2114
GBP 352.4765
EUR 301.1016
JPY 1.8618
SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-02-2024
APP/as/
