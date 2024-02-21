Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.95 279.45

EURO EUR 303.39 302.85

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8679 1.8646

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.73 353.10

SWISS FRANC CHF 317.90 317.33

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.26 206.89

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.04 183.71

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.21 27.16

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.74 26.69

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.63 40.55

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 173.

26 172.95

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.44 208.06

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.94 35.88

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2099 0.2095

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.17 39.10

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.43 58.33

THAI BAHT THB 7.79 7.77

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.22 76.09

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.65 74.52

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.79 76.65

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.81 908.19

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.4136

GBP 351.6978

EUR 301.0402

JPY 1.8582

SETTLEMENT DATE: 23-02-2024

APP/as/

