Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 February 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 05:34 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.95 279.45
EURO EUR 303.61 303.07
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8610 1.8577
BRITISH POUND GBP 353.83 353.20
SWISS FRANC CHF 318.56 317.99
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.59 207.21
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.38 183.06
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.16 27.11
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.72 26.67
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.66 40.58
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 173.
23 172.92
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.38 208.00
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.87
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2104 0.2100
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.06 38.99
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.44 58.34
THAI BAHT THB 7.79 7.78
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.23 76.09
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.75 74.61
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.79 76.65
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.93 908.31
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.3979
GBP 352.4605
EUR 301.9453
JPY 1.8604
SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-02-2024
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%
China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday
UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official
Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January
Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower profit in 2023 on lower palm oil ..
PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to curb crimes
Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary uni ..
Language experts stress importance of mother language
Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium
Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan for the rally initiated
Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS
Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio drive
More Stories From Business
-
Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%2 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record high23 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 355 points29 minutes ago
-
Pakistan aims lifting bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia upto $20 billion: Gohar Ejaz1 hour ago
-
Fertilizers imports decreases 2.81% in 07 months2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 100 per tola to Rs 215,3002 hours ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle East3 hours ago
-
Financial security, not fine art, helps drive Japan stocks to record high4 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 minutes ago
-
Harsh winter kills over 1.5 mln livestock in Mongolia4 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 February 20244 minutes ago