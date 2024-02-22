Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 February 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 05:34 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.95 279.45

EURO EUR 303.61 303.07

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8610 1.8577

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.83 353.20

SWISS FRANC CHF 318.56 317.99

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.59 207.21

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.38 183.06

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.16 27.11

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.72 26.67

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.66 40.58

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 173.

23 172.92

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.38 208.00

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.87

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2104 0.2100

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.06 38.99

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.44 58.34

THAI BAHT THB 7.79 7.78

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.23 76.09

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.75 74.61

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.79 76.65

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.93 908.31

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.3979

GBP 352.4605

EUR 301.9453

JPY 1.8604

SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-02-2024

APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business