Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 23 February 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.80 279.30
EURO EUR 303.44 302.90
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8591 1.8558
BRITISH POUND GBP 354.25 353.62
SWISS FRANC CHF 317.77 317.20
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.56 207.19
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.82 183.49
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.26 27.21
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.64 26.59
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.63 40.56
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 173.
58 173.27
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.42 208.04
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.90 35.84
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2104 0.2100
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.01 38.95
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.60 58.49
THAI BAHT THB 7.77 7.76
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.19 76.05
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.61 74.47
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.75 76.61
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.71 908.09
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.1561
GBP 354.1096
EUR 303.1636
JPY 1.86
SETTLEMENT DATE: 27-02-2024
