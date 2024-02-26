Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 February 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.80 279.30

EURO EUR 303.30 302.76

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8595 1.8562

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.27 353.63

SWISS FRANC CHF 317.45 316.89

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.04 206.67

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.35 183.03

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.22 27.17

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.52 26.47

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.61 40.54

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.

61 172.30

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.10 207.73

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.90 35.83

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2103 0.2099

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.02 38.95

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.61 58.50

THAI BAHT THB 7.79 7.77

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.18 76.04

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.61 74.47

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.75 76.61

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.36 907.73

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.2246

GBP 353.7218

EUR 302.3444

JPY 1.854

SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-02-2024

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against ..

PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

26 minutes ago
 Operation against illegal bus terminals continues ..

Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad

15 minutes ago
 ‘Croatia work’ competition held

‘Croatia work’ competition held

15 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

39 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments ..

Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6

39 minutes ago
 Palestinian PM resigns citing 'new reality' of Gaz ..

Palestinian PM resigns citing 'new reality' of Gaza war

11 minutes ago
Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woma ..

Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta

41 minutes ago
 Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

41 minutes ago
 Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Ge ..

Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show

41 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

57 minutes ago
 Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'a ..

Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'

39 minutes ago
 Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor c ..

Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business