Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.80 279.30

EURO EUR 303.30 302.76

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8595 1.8562

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.27 353.63

SWISS FRANC CHF 317.45 316.89

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.04 206.67

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.35 183.03

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.22 27.17

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.52 26.47

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.61 40.54

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.

61 172.30

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.10 207.73

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.90 35.83

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2103 0.2099

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.02 38.95

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.61 58.50

THAI BAHT THB 7.79 7.77

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.18 76.04

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.61 74.47

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.75 76.61

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.36 907.73

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.2246

GBP 353.7218

EUR 302.3444

JPY 1.854

SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-02-2024

