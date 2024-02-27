Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 February 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.70 279.20
EURO EUR 304.12 303.57
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8589 1.8556
BRITISH POUND GBP 354.65 354.01
SWISS FRANC CHF 317.97 317.40
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.09 206.72
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.86 182.53
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.34 27.29
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.61 26.56
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.73 40.65
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.
28 171.97
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.09 207.72
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.89 35.83
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2102 0.2098
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.99 38.92
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.56 58.45
THAI BAHT THB 7.80 7.79
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.15 76.02
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.58 74.45
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.72 76.59
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.77 908.15
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279
GBP 353.6046
EUR 302.0733
JPY 1.8539
SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-02-2024
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices
Two more matches decided in cricket tourney
DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants
VC Women University inspects ongoing exams
Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy
Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held
2nd SMIU Global Research Congress Starts from Feb 28
Masood hopeful of giving best performance in PSL at home ground
PSL 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Japan inflation falls to 2% in January
BZU declares MA results of five subjects
Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Business
-
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices5 minutes ago
-
DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants5 minutes ago
-
Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy16 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held16 minutes ago
-
Japan inflation falls to 2% in January17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for increased investment in key sector2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 86 points2 hours ago
-
Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts2 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 February 202417 minutes ago
-
Japan's core consumer prices up 2 pct in January1 hour ago
-
Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years4 hours ago