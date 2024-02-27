Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 February 2024

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.70 279.20

EURO EUR 304.12 303.57

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8589 1.8556

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.65 354.01

SWISS FRANC CHF 317.97 317.40

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.09 206.72

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.86 182.53

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.34 27.29

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.61 26.56

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.73 40.65

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.

28 171.97

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.09 207.72

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.89 35.83

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2102 0.2098

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.99 38.92

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.56 58.45

THAI BAHT THB 7.80 7.79

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.15 76.02

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.58 74.45

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.72 76.59

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.77 908.15

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279

GBP 353.6046

EUR 302.0733

JPY 1.8539

SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-02-2024

More Stories From Business