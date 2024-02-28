Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.75 279.25

EURO EUR 303.62 303.08

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8588 1.8555

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.43 353.80

SWISS FRANC CHF 318.05 317.48

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.56 206.19

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.48 182.15

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.23 27.18

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.51 26.47

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.66 40.59

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

85 170.54

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.94 207.56

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.89 35.82

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2093 0.2089

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.96 38.92

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.79 58.68

THAI BAHT THB 7.78 7.77

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.17 76.04

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.59 74.46

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.74 76.60

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.22 907.60

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.1528

GBP 354.1612

EUR 302.9924

JPY 1.8564

SETTLEMENT DATE: 01-03-2024

APP/as/