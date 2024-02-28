Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 28 February 2024

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.75 279.25

EURO EUR 303.62 303.08

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8588 1.8555

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.43 353.80

SWISS FRANC CHF 318.05 317.48

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.56 206.19

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.48 182.15

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.23 27.18

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.51 26.47

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.66 40.59

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

85 170.54

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.94 207.56

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.89 35.82

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2093 0.2089

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.96 38.92

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.79 58.68

THAI BAHT THB 7.78 7.77

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.17 76.04

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.59 74.46

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.74 76.60

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.22 907.60

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.1528

GBP 354.1612

EUR 302.9924

JPY 1.8564

SETTLEMENT DATE: 01-03-2024

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled fo ..

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar University hosts awareness session on pol ..

Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication

7 minutes ago
 KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain for ..

KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast

7 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player ..

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare

10 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harass ..

Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..

10 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democ ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms

10 minutes ago
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

10 minutes ago
 Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, rel ..

Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..

9 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against ..

LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer

9 minutes ago
 Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UE ..

Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar

9 minutes ago
 Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

9 minutes ago
 Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business