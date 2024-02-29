Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 05:48 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.60 279.10

EURO EUR 303.57 303.03

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8663 1.8630

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.23 353.60

SWISS FRANC CHF 318.38 317.81

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.06 205.69

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.18 181.86

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.21 27.16

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.42 26.38

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.65 40.58

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

72 170.42

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.97 207.59

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.86 35.80

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2098 0.2094

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.98 38.91

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.73 58.63

THAI BAHT THB 7.78 7.77

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.13 75.99

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.55 74.42

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.70 76.56

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.59 907.97

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.9701

GBP 353.0646

EUR 301.9014

JPY 1.8501

SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-03-2024

APP/mzr/

