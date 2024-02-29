Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 29 February 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 05:48 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.60 279.10
EURO EUR 303.57 303.03
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8663 1.8630
BRITISH POUND GBP 354.23 353.60
SWISS FRANC CHF 318.38 317.81
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.06 205.69
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.18 181.86
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.21 27.16
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.42 26.38
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.65 40.58
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.
72 170.42
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.97 207.59
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.86 35.80
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2098 0.2094
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.98 38.91
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.73 58.63
THAI BAHT THB 7.78 7.77
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.13 75.99
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.55 74.42
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.70 76.56
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.59 907.97
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.9701
GBP 353.0646
EUR 301.9014
JPY 1.8501
SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-03-2024
APP/mzr/
