Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 March 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:04 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.60 279.10
EURO EUR 303.77 303.23
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8620 1.8587
BRITISH POUND GBP 354.18 353.55
SWISS FRANC CHF 316.77 316.21
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.22 205.85
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.40 182.07
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.23 27.18
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.60 26.56
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.68 40.61
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.61 170.
31
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.02 207.65
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.86 35.79
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2103 0.2099
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.03 38.96
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.17 59.06
THAI BAHT THB 7.81 7.79
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.13 75.99
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.56 74.42
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.69 76.55
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.06 907.44
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279
GBP 352.5723
EUR 301.7943
JPY 1.8528
SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-03-2024
APP/as/
Recent Stories
WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation
President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his election
Malaysian PM congratulates PM Shehbaz on assuming office
Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up
DC Kohat chairs Ramazan food price meeting
Maryam Nawaz to launch 'Never Again' application on March 8
CM announces ‘Sarkein Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ programme
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday
Balochistan CM meets Dr. Malik Baloch
BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms till March 15
All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to people: Commissioner
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up20 minutes ago
-
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday1 hour ago
-
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters2 hours ago
-
PARC organises workshop on promoting climate smart agriculture13 minutes ago
-
SBP International Banking Course participants from 11 countries visit LCCI13 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting3 hours ago
-
56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey4 hours ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting4 hours ago
-
Apple hit with 1.8-bn-euro EU fine for music streaming restrictions3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip4 hours ago
-
Singapore to lift retirement age to 643 hours ago
-
Thailand's employment growth up in Q43 hours ago