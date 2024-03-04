Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 March 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:04 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.60 279.10

EURO EUR 303.77 303.23

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8620 1.8587

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.18 353.55

SWISS FRANC CHF 316.77 316.21

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.22 205.85

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.40 182.07

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.23 27.18

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.60 26.56

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.68 40.61

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.61 170.

31

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.02 207.65

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.86 35.79

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2103 0.2099

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.03 38.96

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.17 59.06

THAI BAHT THB 7.81 7.79

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.13 75.99

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.56 74.42

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.69 76.55

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.06 907.44

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279

GBP 352.5723

EUR 301.7943

JPY 1.8528

SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-03-2024

APP/as/

More Stories From Business