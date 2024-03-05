Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 05 March 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.70 279.20

EURO EUR 304.15 303.61

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8586 1.8552

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.95 354.32

SWISS FRANC CHF 315.99 315.42

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.97 205.61

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.88 181.56

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.10 27.05

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.44 26.39

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.73 40.66

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.35 170.

05

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.20 207.83

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.89 35.82

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2096 0.2093

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.05 38.98

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.21 59.10

THAI BAHT THB 7.81 7.79

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.16 76.03

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.58 74.45

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.72 76.59

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.39 307.76

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.0504

GBP 353.6964

EUR 302.8534

JPY 1.8554

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-03-2024

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln d ..

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain

12 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

24 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote in ..

Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment

6 minutes ago
 BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons i ..

BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day

13 minutes ago
 Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

13 minutes ago
 US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

25 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

25 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

30 minutes ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

30 minutes ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

30 minutes ago
 BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

30 minutes ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business