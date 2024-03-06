Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 March 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 06:07 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.75 279.25
EURO EUR 304.14 303.60
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8654 1.8621
BRITISH POUND GBP 355.30 354.66
SWISS FRANC CHF 316.30 315.73
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.91 205.54
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.29 181.96
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.08 27.03
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.48 26.43
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.73 40.66
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.
34 170.04
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.36 207.98
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.89 35.83
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2095 0.2091
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.05 38.98
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.16 59.06
THAI BAHT THB 7.81 7.79
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.18 76.04
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.59 74.46
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.74 76.60
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.46 307.84
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.119
GBP 353.8671
EUR 302.8162
JPY 1.8556
SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-03-2024
