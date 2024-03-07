Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.85 279.35

EURO EUR 305.63 305.08

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8830 1.8796

BRITISH POUND GBP 356.41 355.77

SWISS FRANC CHF 317.43 316.86

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.16 206.79

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.25 183.92

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.36 27.31

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.70 26.65

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.92 40.85

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.95 171.

64

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.27 208.89

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.92 35.86

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2104 0.2100

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.01 38.94

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.42 59.31

THAI BAHT THB 7.86 7.85

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.20 76.07

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.62 74.49

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.77 76.63

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.29 908.66

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.1447

GBP 354.7371

EUR 303.1232

JPY 1.8664

SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-03-2024

